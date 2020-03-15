Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore, more NFL stars react to new CBA

The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement narrowly passed Sunday after 1,019 of 1,978 voters (51.5 percent) voted "Yes," according to the NFL Players Association. Approximately 500 players didn't vote at all.

Among the most notable changes with the new CBA, which is effective through 2030, are a 14-team playoff field and a 17-game regular season beginning in 2021.

Also included in the deal are raised minimum salaries for players, an increase in players' revenue share from 47 percent to 48.5 percent, and limited drug testing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution," the NFLPA said in its official statement. "An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results."

Our statement on the CBA vote: pic.twitter.com/3pXydLLQ9c — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 15, 2020

Several players around the league reacted to the new CBA on Twitter, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Brady expressed his approval of the new CBA by praising NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Well done De — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2020

Gilmore made a remark about a need for more massages during the week due to the longer season and the demand that will be put on players' bodies.

4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 15, 2020

Other NFLers, especially Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, were displeased with the new CBA passing.

Story continues

Trash, freaking trash — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020

Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA smh — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

We left too much meat on the bone with the new CBA. I hope we don't look back on this and wish we fought for more — LaAdrian Waddle (@LaAdrianWaddle) March 15, 2020

The CBA being passed before the start of the new league year is good news for Patriots fans who hope to see Brady return to New England. NFL teams now can sign players with lower salary cap hits by including voidable contract years, which bodes well for the Patriots in Brady negotiations.

Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore, more NFL stars react to new CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston