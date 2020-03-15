Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore, more NFL stars react to new CBA

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement narrowly passed Sunday after 1,019 of 1,978 voters (51.5 percent) voted "Yes," according to the NFL Players Association. Approximately 500 players didn't vote at all.

Among the most notable changes with the new CBA, which is effective through 2030, are a 14-team playoff field and a 17-game regular season beginning in 2021.

Also included in the deal are raised minimum salaries for players, an increase in players' revenue share from 47 percent to 48.5 percent, and limited drug testing.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution," the NFLPA said in its official statement. "An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results."

Several players around the league reacted to the new CBA on Twitter, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Brady expressed his approval of the new CBA by praising NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Gilmore made a remark about a need for more massages during the week due to the longer season and the demand that will be put on players' bodies.

Other NFLers, especially Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, were displeased with the new CBA passing.

The CBA being passed before the start of the new league year is good news for Patriots fans who hope to see Brady return to New England. NFL teams now can sign players with lower salary cap hits by including voidable contract years, which bodes well for the Patriots in Brady negotiations.

Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore, more NFL stars react to new CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next