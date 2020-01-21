Tom Brady Sees Fan Plea Etched In Snow, Writes Heart-Melting Response

At least for now, Tom Brady isn’t leaving New England Patriots fans out in the cold.

The quarterback legend, who becomes a free agent in March, responded Tuesday to a “STAY TOM” message etched in snow at the Boston Public Garden.

(Photo: Instagram)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Love you all,” he wrote with heart emojis in his Instagram story.

Since the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs, the tension has mounted over whether the 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion will leave the only NFL team he has ever known.

Brady is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 18. He has indicated he’d like to play another season, though he’s staying “open-minded” about his future.

But after 20 seasons with the Patriots, it’s hard to picture Brady playing anywhere else.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.