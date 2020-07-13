Is Tom Brady still a top-five NFL quarterback?

EA Sports' "Madden NFL 21" says he is, but just barely. The popular football video game franchise released its overall ratings for its top 10 QBs, and Brady ranked fifth with a solid 90.

That puts Brady -- now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer -- ahead of Aaron Rodgers (89), Matt Ryan (87), Deshaun Watson (86), Dak Prescott (84), and Carson Wentz (84). The four QBs rated higher than him are Patrick Mahomes (99), Russell Wilson (97), Lamar Jackson (94), and Drew Brees (93).

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club.



Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz



— ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

All things considered, that's a pretty fair top 10.

We'll just have to wait a bit longer to find out how Madden rates Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham this year. But Pats fans should be hyped up about Stephon Gilmore's rating, as the All-Pro cornerback reportedly will join the exclusive "99 Club."

Madden 21 is set to be released Aug. 25.

How Tom Brady stacks up against other QBs in Madden NFL 21 ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston