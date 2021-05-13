Tom Brady Sr. says he ‘started salivating’ when he saw Buccaneers-Patriots matchup

Tom Brady Sr., the Buccaneers quarterback’s father, was candid in sharing how he felt about the New England Patriots’ matchup against Tampa Bay in Week 4 in 2021.

The matchup quickly became the most-talked-about game on the NFL calendar after the league released its schedule on Wednesday night. Brady and Bill Belichick will face each other as opponents for the first time — and maybe the only time, considering how sparingly the Buccaneers and Patriots play one another.

“I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0,” Brady Sr. told the “Zolak and Bertrand” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday.

Of course, you can’t expect anything less from Brady’s father. And though Brady is consistent in saying his father doesn’t speak for him, the quarterback obviously wants to get the Buccaneers started on a 4-0 start, even if (or especially if?) that win comes against Bill Belichick.

Brady probably wouldn’t mind setting the all-time record for passing yards (passing Drew Brews) — it’s within reach. Brady just needs to average 288.5 yards per game through Week 4.

Surely, the matchup will be absolutely fascinating, as the Patriots attempt to log their first winning season without Brady and the Buccaneers defend their Super Bowl win.

