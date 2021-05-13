Tom Brady Sr. makes bold prediction for Patriots-Bucs in Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pats fans won't like Tom Brady Sr.'s take on Week 4 Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady likely will play nice when asked about his highly-anticipated return to New England in Week 4.
The same can't be said for his father.
Tom Brady Sr. called into 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" unprompted Thursday to react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup with the Patriots being locked in for Oct. 3 on "Sunday Night Football."
NFL exec explains why Pats-Bucs is scheduled for Week 4
And the elder Brady didn't pull any punches.
"I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0," Brady Sr. said. " ... We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly."
Tom Brady, Sr.: "We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily."
via @ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/32Sf605rkA
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 13, 2021
Them's fighting words.
The younger Brady will be plenty motivated to stick it to his former team. His 20-year run with the Patriots didn't end on the best terms, and after winning a Super Bowl in his first season with Bucs, beating Bill Belichick on his home field would be added revenge for the 43-year-old quarterback (especially if he sets an NFL record in the process).
Brady would never say any of this publicly, though, and there's a chance he's not thrilled about his father giving the Patriots some bulletin board material. Then again, New England already is a 4-point underdog, so Brady Sr. isn't saying anything groundbreaking by expecting his son's Bucs to dispatch the Patriots.