Tom Brady Sr. makes bold prediction for Patriots-Bucs in Week 4

Pats fans won't like Tom Brady Sr.'s take on Week 4 Bucs game

Tom Brady likely will play nice when asked about his highly-anticipated return to New England in Week 4.

The same can't be said for his father.

Tom Brady Sr. called into 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" unprompted Thursday to react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup with the Patriots being locked in for Oct. 3 on "Sunday Night Football."

And the elder Brady didn't pull any punches.

"I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0," Brady Sr. said. " ... We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily, frankly."

The younger Brady will be plenty motivated to stick it to his former team. His 20-year run with the Patriots didn't end on the best terms, and after winning a Super Bowl in his first season with Bucs, beating Bill Belichick on his home field would be added revenge for the 43-year-old quarterback (especially if he sets an NFL record in the process).

Brady would never say any of this publicly, though, and there's a chance he's not thrilled about his father giving the Patriots some bulletin board material. Then again, New England already is a 4-point underdog, so Brady Sr. isn't saying anything groundbreaking by expecting his son's Bucs to dispatch the Patriots.