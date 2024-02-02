Tom Brady Sr. did not like this one quality in Bill Belichick

Tom Brady Sr. does not deny Bill Belichick’s football greatness. However, he is calling the former New England Patriots coach out on what he believes was an ego.

There may be something to this, as the coach only had one coaching interview after parting ways with the Patriots organization. That’s not to discredit his time with the Patriots. After all, he was the de facto general manager and coach since the 2000 season. During that time, the Patriots built one of the greatest modern dynasties in NFL history, winning six championships.

Even still, Brady Sr. believes one quality of Belichick’s hurt the coach the most, as told to the Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper, via NESN.com’s Adam London, earlier this week.

“How many times has he said — back in ‘15 or ‘16 — that he wanted to win without Tommy? When he went without Tommy, he didn’t know what he was losing. You’re losing more than just a quarterback,” Brady Sr. said.

“Ego sometimes gets in the way of things. I think it did with Bill. Now, he’s in a situation where he’s gotten crucified for the last few years by everybody and a lot of luster has come off his rose.”

It’s certainly interesting to hear the perspective of someone who was closer to the Patriots’ organization than most. Regardless of personal opinion, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire