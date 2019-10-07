Tom Brady and his son have message for Patriots fans after win over Redskins

Tom Brady and the Patriots dismantled the Redskins on Sunday to improve to 5-0 on the season.

As sweet as it is to leave Washington with a win, there isn't much time to celebrate as they'll take on the Giants on Thursday Night Football. In his latest victory post on social media, which features his son Ben and his dogs, Brady notes there's "no time to rest."

Perhaps the best part of the video is Brady's subtle trolling of Washington with his song choice, "Chillin" by Wale, as the rapper hails from Washington D.C. Wale responded with a clever tweet of his own to promote his album:

While y'all here... tom Brady diss ... https://t.co/SM0IwK2C2S — Wale (@Wale) October 7, 2019

Brady remains undefeated on social media as well as on the gridiron. New England looks to improve to 6-0 on Thursday with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

