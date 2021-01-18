Tom Brady snubbed while seeking post-TD high-five from official

Tom Brady was feeling it on Sunday.

After punching in a sneak to take a 10-point lead late in Sunday’s playoff win over the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was looking for love in the wrong place — from the official.

Brady got up from the pile and walked down the goal line with his right hand raised in the air seeking a high-five slap from down judge Tom Stephan.

Stephan did not oblige. Luckily for Brady, teammate Scotty Miller was there to ensure he wasn’t left hanging.

The ref left Tom Brady hanging 😂pic.twitter.com/fopI3RGALa — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 18, 2021

Brady’s day an upgrade from regular season

This was the correct move for all parties involved. Brady got laughs. Stephan maintained his impartiality. And Miller saved his quarterback from from the shame of being left hanging.

For Brady, it was his third score of the day after throwing a pair of touchdowns with zero turnovers in the 30-20 victory that secured a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in next week’s NFC championship.

Brady’s touchdown-to-interception ratio marked a stark contrast from Brady’s five interceptions to two touchdowns in a pair of losses to the Saints in the regular season. It was reason to celebrate.

Just not with the man in stripes.

Tom Brady had plenty of reason to celebrate on Sunday, just not with the referee. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

