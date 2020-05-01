Tom Brady slides into DMs of Bucs' draft picks with welcoming message

Tom Brady certainly seems reinvigorated by his change of scenery.

The Buccaneers quarterback has been busy connecting with his new teammates since leaving the New England Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay back in March.

Brady gained seven more teammates last weekend at the 2020 NFL Draft -- and wasted no time making at least two of them feel welcome, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

On #Bucs' live rookie chat, Tristan Wirfs and Tyler Johnson said Tom Brady reached out to both of them on social media telling them he's looking forward to working with them. Ke'Shawn Vaughn said, "Man, I'm gonna have to check my DMs."#GoBucs — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) May 1, 2020

Brady apparently directed messaged rookie offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (the No. 13 overall pick) and wide receiver Tyler Johnson (fifth round, No. 161 overall), and most likely slid into the DMs of running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the team's third-round pick at No. 76.

We'd understand why Brady is excited to have Wirfs: The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Iowa product was our top-rated offensive tackle entering the draft and has the chance to be an immediate starter protecting the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Bucs used four of their seven draft picks on offensive players and appear intent on giving Brady all the weapons he needs after acquiring the QB's favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski, in a trade with the Patriots.

The 42-year-old can't meet any of his new weapons in person due to coronavirus-induced social distancing measures (which he's adhered to rather loosely), but he seems committed to building virtual relationships down in Tampa.

