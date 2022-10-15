Tom Brady skips Saturday walk-through and meetings, will meet Bucs in Pittsburgh

He worked on Wednesday. He didn’t work on Saturday morning.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed the team’s Saturday morning walk-through practice and meetings, after attending the Friday night wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady will join the team in Pittsburgh this evening.

Brady attended the event alone.

Only Brady and the Bucs know whether he needed to be present for the Saturday work. Maybe they think they’ll be fine against the Steelers, especially since the Steelers are currently struggling at 1-4. Still, it’s hard to imagine a younger Brady willingly missing a day of work. It’s also hard to conclude that he’s as “all in” as his current team claims.

It’s not hard to think the Steelers will quietly seize on Brady’s decision to take Saturday off as a sign that he thinks the Steelers currently aren’t good enough to be worthy of his full attention. It’s one thing for fans and media to say that the team isn’t good. It’s another thing for that message to come from the actions of the opposing quarterback.

