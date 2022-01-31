If Tom Brady has indeed retired, he won’t be saying farewell via Las Vegas.

Brady, due to an aggravated shoulder injury, won’t play in the Pro Bowl.

It’s no surprise. Brady rarely if ever plays in the Pro Bowl. And for good reason. It’s not a real game. Even the slightest element of incremental physical risk makes it not worth showing up.

Tackle Tristen Wirfs, who suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles in the wild-card round, also won’t play in the game.

By the time the Pro Bowl arrives on Sunday, Brady quite possibly will have officially retired. Unless he’s reluctant to upstage the Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady skips Pro Bowl, again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk