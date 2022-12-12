Tom Brady signs football for Dre Greenlaw after 49ers LB's interception

49ers LB is latest player to ask Tom Brady a bold postgame favor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady was in a giving mood both during and after Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw a pair of interceptions in a 35-7 blowout loss to the Niners that dropped his team to 6-7 on the season. San Francisco outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw recorded one of those interceptions, soaring to pick off the GOAT in the third quarter with his team already up 35-0.

After the game, Greenlaw made the bold move of asking Brady to sign the ball he intercepted -- and Brady actually obliged.

Class act âœï¸ pic.twitter.com/sw7Egm9vYs — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022

"I've been watching you since I was two years old, man," Greenlaw could be heard telling Brady, who was a sophomore at Michigan when Greenlaw was born in 1997.

After the game, Greenlaw said he may not have asked Brady for the autograph had teammate Fred Warner not given him a nudge.

"I went over like a little fangirl," Greenlaw told reporters. " ... I was like, 'Man you ain't even gotta sign the balls.' I knew he was likely going through a lot. ... And then Fred comes over, and Fred's like, 'You get the balls signed?' And I was just like, 'Yeah, man, now you gotta sign these balls.' So he signed them. It was cool, no doubt."

Asking a player like Brady to sign one of his "mistakes" is a pretty bold move, even if it comes from a place of respect. But Sunday wasn't the first time the seven-time Super Bowl champion has used a Sharpie for an opposing defender.

After the Bucs' Week 17 win over the Jets in early January 2022, New York rookie cornerback Brandin Echols asked Brady to sign his intercepted ball. Brady said yes, but vowed to never do it again.

"I don’t necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that," Brady said at the time. "So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it’s the season of giving -- I don’t plan on giving any more gifts to people."

The season of giving has returned, however, and Brady apparently couldn't say no to the latest intrepid defender to seek him out for an autograph.