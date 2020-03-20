It’s official: Tom Brady has signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, the future Hall of Famer who spent the last 20 years in New England, posted on Instagram a picture of himself signing his Buccaneers contract.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that. You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me. I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

And with that, the greatest of all time has his new team.

Tom Brady signs Buccaneers contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk