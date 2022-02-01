Tom Brady sidesteps retirement questions on weekly radio show

For the first time since word of his impending retirement from the NFL spread through the sports world like wildfire, Tom Brady addressed the reports on his weekly radio show on Monday night.

Brady told "Let's Go" co-host Jim Gray that he's been "enjoying the decompressing" since his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs a little more than a week ago by the Los Angeles Rams.

Gray didn't waste any time addressing the league's hottest off-field topic, whether or not the retirement reports were accurate. Brady insisted, as he did on the show a week earlier, that he has yet to make up his mind.

"People want to be in front of the news often and I totally understand that. I understand that's the environment we're in," Brady said. "But I think for me, literally it's day-to-day for me, trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come and you know, try to make a great decision for me and my family."

Gray noted that Brady was out of the country over the weekend and asked if the quarterback felt like someone watching his own funeral when he came back to all the tributes to him and his (at this moment) 22-year NFL career.

"I've been very blessed to play as long as I have," Brady continued. "As things have gone on, in later parts of my career ... there's a lot of interest in when I'm gonna stop playing. I understand that. It's not that I don't recognize that, it's just when I know I'll know, and when I don't know I don't know. And I'm not going to race to some conclusion on that."

Finally, Brady acknowledged that deciding whether to retire or play another season does need to be made fairly soon.

"I understand my decision affects a lot of people's lives so when that decision comes, it'll come."

