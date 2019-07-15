Tom Brady shuts down random Twitter user questioning his Madden rating

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Twitter trolls, beware: Tom Brady reads the comments.

EA Sports published its player ratings for "Madden NFL 20" on Monday and gave the New England Patriots quarterback a 96 overall, second among all QBs behind Patrick Mahomes.

Some random guy on Twitter disagreed with this assessment, escalating his hot take to the point of declaring he could run faster than Brady.

Why do we care what "Matt Harrington" thinks of Brady's athleticism? We don't ... but the Patriots QB apparently does.

Here's Brady coming out of left field to put "Matt Harrington" in his place:

Game over, Matt.

Brady obviously is slow by NFL standards but recently ran a 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds, which is faster than the glacial 5.28-second dash he ran at the 2000 NFL Combine.

It's also faster than the random Twitter troll can probably run, as this guy found out the hard way.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. ET): Apparently this Twitter troll gave Brady an idea, as the Patriots QB tweeted out some humorous "evidence" of why he deserves a better "Madden" speed rating.

