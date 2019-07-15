Tom Brady shuts down random Twitter user questioning his Madden rating

Twitter trolls, beware: Tom Brady reads the comments.

EA Sports published its player ratings for "Madden NFL 20" on Monday and gave the New England Patriots quarterback a 96 overall, second among all QBs behind Patrick Mahomes.

Some random guy on Twitter disagreed with this assessment, escalating his hot take to the point of declaring he could run faster than Brady.

Tom Brady can't run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96? — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

Again, he can't run 2 yards. If those ratings were based on the entire SuperBowl winning team, sure. As an individual, he's not a 96. — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

😂 I 100% could run faster and further than Tom. So could 50% of high schoolers, 80% of college players, and 99% of pros. Learn how to unbiasedly access the totality of a player, then adjust these numbers and I could possibly take you seriously. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

Why do we care what "Matt Harrington" thinks of Brady's athleticism? We don't ... but the Patriots QB apparently does.

Here's Brady coming out of left field to put "Matt Harrington" in his place:

I'm so much faster than you Matt. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

Game over, Matt.

Brady obviously is slow by NFL standards but recently ran a 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds, which is faster than the glacial 5.28-second dash he ran at the 2000 NFL Combine.

It's also faster than the random Twitter troll can probably run, as this guy found out the hard way.

He's not wrong, Matt 🤷‍♂️ — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 15, 2019

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. ET): Apparently this Twitter troll gave Brady an idea, as the Patriots QB tweeted out some humorous "evidence" of why he deserves a better "Madden" speed rating.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can't photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

