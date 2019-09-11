Tom Brady shuts down Antonio Brown sexual assault lawsuit questions

Just like his head coach, Tom Brady declined to answer all Antonio Brown rape and sexual assault lawsuit-related questions during his press conference on Wednesday.

Brady predictably was faced with the questions at the beginning of the press conference and fended them off with a few short responses.

Reporter: "Do you have any comment at all on the Antonio Brown allegations that are out there?"

Brady: "No."

Reporter: "Not a word to say?"

Brady: "Didn't I just say that?"







The Patriots quarterback put an end to the AB "discussion" by stating, "things that don't involve me, don't involve me."

Tom Brady on the Antonio Brown situation - "Things that don't involve me, don't involve me" pic.twitter.com/R5jAiYiu1o — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 11, 2019

At least it didn't get as testy as Belichick's presser. . .

Brady also refused to talk about whether Brown has taken him up on his offer to stay at his house until he gets acclimated in New England. "I'm not getting into that," Brady said.

Despite the disturbing allegations against Brown, the 31-year-old wide receiver participated in Wednesday's practice while wearing a temporary No. 1 jersey.

As for what's next for Brown, Dean of Massachusetts School of Law Michael Coyne explained on "Boston Sports Tonight" it could be a long, drawn-out legal process. For more details, you can go here.

