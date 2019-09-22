Tom Brady shrugs off Patriots sudden attrition at wide receiver

FOXBORO – On Thursday morning, the Patriots had a wideout group being described as among the best in football, compared favorably to the 2007 Patriots.

By Sunday night, they were running with Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Phillip Dorsett as their four wideouts.

Antonio Brown was released Friday, according to "A PATRIOTS SPOKESPERSON" because they felt it was "best to move in a different direction at this time."

Julian Edelman suffered a rib injury (X-rays negative according to Karen Guregian) and was lost to the team after halftime.

James White didn't play for a happy reason (brand new baby boy), James Develin was down with a neck injury, the offensive line has been dinged and a new left tackle is holding down that spot.

One of their final 11 possessions ended with a touchdown. One ended with a field goal after the team lost 2 yards following a Devin McCourty pick. The rest ended with punts save for the game-ending kneel-down.

"This is part of the challenge," Tom Brady said, when asked about the shuffling the team has ahead of it this week. "A lot of things you can't plan for, and you've just got to do the best you can do. There's a lot of moving parts, a lot of guys playing a lot of positions they've never really been in. That's the NFL, so there's nobody feeling sorry for anybody out there.

There are no teams that are, ‘Man, poor Patriots.' No one feels sorry for us; we don't feel sorry for them. It's just, we've got to go out there and try to win a game. Certainly, 3-0 is a good feeling, but you don't really get anything for three wins. We've got to do a lot more than this."

Every team in the league deals with being shorthanded. This isn't revolutionary or cause for sympathy. The irony is how fast the Patriots went from supposedly loaded to apparently shorthanded.

"It gets hard and it's just part of the football season," Brady added. "Attrition plays a part. It's a physical, violent sport and guys take big hits and they get injured and you just do the best you can to kind of rehab those and get back as quickly as possible. But, a lot of guys are dealing with stuff. That's just the nature of the sport, and it's a tough sport."

