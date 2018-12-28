Tom Brady shows respect to soon-to-be-retired Kyle Williams originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Long-time defensive lineman Kyle Williams will call it a career after the Bills' season finale against the Dolphins Sunday.

Williams has spent his entire career with the Bills, spanning back to 2006. He's played in five Pro Bowls and has tallied over 48 sacks in 182 career games.

Tom Brady has been in the AFC East every step of the way with Williams. While Brady tortured the Bills over the course of Williams' career, Brady showed respect to the lineman in a video posted by the Patriots.

Nothing but respect. pic.twitter.com/3Tv2fw61TP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 28, 2018

Not many NFL players stay on one team for the entirety of a long, successful career like Williams. Brady is attempting to do the same thing, which should be appreciated in the era of constant player movement.

