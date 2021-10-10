The Buccaneers secured a big win on Sunday. Their quarterback incurred an injury along the way.

Brady arrived at his post-game press conference with a wrapped right hand. He called it a “football injury” (Captain Obvious). He also said that, in his younger days, he would have hidden it from reporters.

“Now I don’t care as much,” Brady said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

That said, Brady hid a torn MCL for all of the 2020 season. So, as recently as a year ago, he cared.

This time, the injury presumably isn’t a big deal. Indeed, the Bucs have a short week and a Thursday night game against the Eagles.

It was last year on a Thursday night that Brady lost track of the downs. Hopefully his injured hand will allow him to count properly this time.

Tom Brady shows up at press conference with right hand wrapped originally appeared on Pro Football Talk