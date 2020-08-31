When you hear the name Tom Brady, speed definitely isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

The former New England Patriots quarterback infamously ran a 5.28-second 40-yard dash in the 2000 NFL Combine and looks like he's running in slow motion whenever he takes off in an actual game. Through 19 seasons, Brady has 606 carries for 1,037 yards.

So on the rare occasion that Brady does get a nice gain on the ground, the 43-year-old won't miss the opportunity to brag about his "wheels."

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video of Brady tossing an incompletion with a tweet that read, "Nothing gets past this defense." Brady had an excellent response.

Not exactly Lamar Jackson, but Brady's point stands.

Brady is set to officially begin his new chapter in Tampa Bay with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13. While we shouldn't count on the six-time Super Bowl champion making plays with his legs, you never know. After all, he did give us this unforgettable moment:

BRADY RUNS IT 17 YARDS ON 4TH DOWN 💨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vMWEFMjSAe



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

Tom Brady shows off his wheels in new video from Bucs camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston