Tom Brady shows off putting skills, talks trash to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers ahead of The Match

The last time we saw Tom Brady play golf on TV, he split his pants then strung together some pretty nice shots alongside teammate Phil Mickelson to defeat Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity in May of 2020 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Ahead of his second showing alongside Mickelson, this time against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, Brady clearly has been practicing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took to Instagram to show off his putting and talk a little trash.

The group recently got together to trade some verbal shots and talk about their expectations for next month’s event.

Three putts, three makes from distance. Not bad, Tom.