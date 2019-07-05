Tom Brady shows off improved 40-yard dash time in offseason workout video originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

At the age of 41, Tom Brady shows no signs of slowing down.

Literally.

The Patriots quarterback, who turns 42 next month, has never been known for his speed. But a clip of his offseason workout shows even that part of his game has improved since he entered the NFL 19 years ago.

Brady runs his 40-yard dash in 5.17 seconds, topping his combine time of 5.28. Watch below:

.@TomBrady running his 40 time at 5.17 one month short of his 42nd birthday.



Brady entered the league running 5.28 at the 2000 combine. He improved every part of his game since then. pic.twitter.com/wFP1VzlRe4



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 5, 2019

Brady continues to remind us -- and the Max Kellermans of the world -- that he isn't about to "fall off a cliff" any time soon.

Don't expect to see much of that lightning speed in many games, though. While Brady did finally reach 1,000 career rushing yards last season, it's probably best he sticks to showing off his wheels in offseason workout videos rather than on the field.

