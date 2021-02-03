Tom Brady shows love for the Patriots fans still supporting him

Tom Brady knows he’ll have the support of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, but the quarterback has developed such a devout following that he’s also going to have a cheering section, both in the stadium and around the country, from New England. Patriots fans are clearly rooting for him in Super Bowl LV. (Not all Patriots fans, of course. But a large portion.)

Brady is thrilled to have retained those fans from New England.

“Any time you change teams you don’t know how it’s going to go, but there’s been incredible support from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday. “I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life.”

He’ll match up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. It’s Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance with the opportunity for him to get his sixth ring.