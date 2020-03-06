Antonio Brown was with the New England Patriots for just less than two weeks. Evidently, Tom Brady made a big impression on him.

Over the past few months, Brown has stated repeatedly that he wants to play with Brady in the 2020 season. And the feeling may be mutual.

According to the latest NFL rumors, Brady is hoping to play with Brown again as well. And those rumors have seemingly been strengthened by Brady's latest Twitter activity.

After Brown tweeted a message about how he "forgot about hard work and grace" for six months, Brady had a message back to him. And it was a simple one, as you can see via Brady's Twitter account.

Even despite Brown's off-the-field issues, Brady is continuing to support him. And perhaps the love he is showing him means that Brady really does want Brown to play with him again.

That said, Brady selling teams on signing Brown may be difficult. Brown went off the deep end last year with the Oakland Raiders and the Patriots. It started in Oakland with cryogenic chamber mishaps and temper tantrums about which helmet he could use. Eventually, Brown was released as a result of his behavior and came to New England.

Brown was hit with several sexual assault allegations almost immediately after landing in New England. He was cut as a result of those charges and his conduct in the wake of them (he threatened the plaintiffs through text messages shortly after the charges were made public).

If signing Brown is one of the ways for a team to land Brady, it's possible that a team may pull the trigger. The talent is there for success in the NFL. It's just a matter of whether or not he can keep it together off the field. Brown would likely face NFL discipline for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Either way, Brady certainly gives the impression on social media that he wants to play with Brown again. It will be interesting to see if any NFL team is willing to let that happen.

Tom Brady shows Antonio Brown some love (again) on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston