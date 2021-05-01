Tom Brady showed up to the Kentucky Derby in style

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In addition to day three of the NFL draft, Saturday also happens to be the Kentucky Derby. One former Patriot was spotted at the event in style.

Tom Brady was spotted at the Derby, sporting a stylish suit and top hat. The Super Bowl champion has had quite the offseason so far, and the Derby is certainly one of the bigger things he has done since the season ended.

Brady has been to the Kentucky Derby before, having been spotted with several Patriots teammates at the event in year’s past. Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby is almost a yearly tradition at this point.

With Brady shooting for Super Bowl number eight, he has made it clear he wants to enjoy the offseason before the grind for 2021 begins.

