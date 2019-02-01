Tom Brady shouts out "incredible" Julius Peppers after Panthers star retires originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

As the New England Patriots prepare for one of the best defensive lines in football, one of the best defensive linemen in football is hanging them up.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after a brilliant 17-year career.

Julius Peppers has something to say... pic.twitter.com/VKGjFmlWum — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 1, 2019

Shortly after the announcement, the Panthers tweeted another video in which several players reflected on Peppers' incredible NFL tenure -- starting with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are among the @NFL greats in awe of Julius Peppers' Hall of Fame career#ThankYou90 pic.twitter.com/6TG7ajUmKD — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 1, 2019

"Julius has had an incredible impact on the NFL from the day he came in," Brady said in in the video. "As I remember, he won Rookie of the Year in 2002. I think he was a high pick and had such high expectations, and so few guys actually live up to that. And he did in every way.

"What an amazing player over the course of a long period of time. Just incredible physical, mental toughness. What an incredible career."

Ex-Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson also showed their love for Peppers in the video.

Peppers didn't face Brady's Patriots often, but he made the most of his opportunities, sacking the Patriots QB three times in six total games against New England (five regular season contests and Super Bowl XXXVIII).

Stats aside, Brady certainly can appreciate Peppers lasting 17 NFL seasons at such a physically demanding position. The 41-year-old QB will conclude his 19th NFL season this Sunday in a Super Bowl LIII showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

