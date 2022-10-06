Tom Brady on his shoulder: 'I'll be there Sunday'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on his shoulder saying I'll be there Sunday.
Check out the initial injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons
Game information for the Week 5 matchup.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back on the practice field Thursday and he plans to be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Falcons as well. Brady was on last week’s injury report with a right finger injury and a right shoulder injury was added to it after last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, [more]
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has. That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
One of the notable names to praise Deebo Samuel this week was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
