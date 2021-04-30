Tom Brady Still Can't Live Down His Shirtless 2000 Combine Photo On NFL Draft Day

You might know the Cinderella story of quarterback Tom Brady. Chosen 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady guided the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. He won another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year at age 43. He is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T.

Which is exactly why his shirtless photo from the NFL scouting combine in 2000, along with a brutal evaluation, always circulates around the time of the NFL Draft, which began Thursday.

Never forget Tom Brady's Draft Report:



▻ Poor build/Skinny

▻ Lacks physical stature/strength

▻ Lacks mobility/ability to avoid the rush

▻ Lacks strong arm

▻ Can’t drive the ball downfield

▻ Doesn’t throw tight spiral

▻ System-type player

▻ Easily knocked down @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/qLTLLwOrDz — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2021

Brady did his best to deal with the trolling. “Annual ‘Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter’ Day. My favorite,” he wrote with All-Pro sarcasm on Thursday.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Though Brady can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, he can’t beat the Internet.

His haters and admirers were out in force to respond:

More truth in this pic pic.twitter.com/lNuhuHul1h — c (@gomoneygoodell) April 30, 2021

Pretty sure u have overcome that pic. — Pedro Guerrero (@itsdunkfh) April 30, 2021

I don’t know why they posted it today. Day 1 of the draft isn’t significant for Brady. — Mitchell Williamson (@mwilliamson1) April 30, 2021

Yea but now that pic has a partner pic.twitter.com/4RJW4B91sD — I beg to Differ (@sethdiffer) April 30, 2021

