Tom Brady shares special message to Michigan football fans ahead of the Rose Bowl

The last time that Michigan football beat Alabama in a bowl game, the GOAT was at the helm, helping the maize and blue to take down the Crimson Tide in the 2000 Orange Bowl.

Tom Brady appears to have a good feeling for what he’s calling a ‘special team,’ and though he won’t be in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl, he’s hoping that those attending will help make the iconic stadium feel more like The Big House than a neutral site field in Southern California.

Brady posted a special message to Michigan football fans attending the game, pleading that they be loud and help intimidate the No. 4 Crimson Tide team. You can watch his message below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire