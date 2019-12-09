Tom Brady shares his side of beef with Chris Jones in Patriots-Chiefs

Chris Jones' respect for Tom Brady didn't stop him from getting all up in his grill Sunday.

The Chiefs defensive lineman had a heated exchange with the Patriots quarterback late in the second half after Kansas City's defense forced a New England incompletion on third down. (You can watch the exchange here.)

Jones later said he was trying to make Brady uncomfortable by getting into with the GOAT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, how did Brady feel about Jones' tactics?

"We were going at it for a little bit. He was pretty talkative out there, so I think there's a healthy rivalry," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday.

Brady wouldn't reveal what Jones said to him -- "definitely nothing that I can really repeat" -- but admitted he took Jones' bait by engaging with the boisterous defensive lineman.

"I typically don't try to make the d-linemen any more angry than they probably already are with me, because they're the ones that get paid to hit me," Brady joked. "So, I don't really give them any incentive typically, but I couldn't really resist at certain points."

Perhaps Brady's back-and-forth with Jones was his way of venting his frustration with the Patriots' offense, which is averaging just 17.6 points per game over its last five contests and looked anemic in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Kansas City.

Jones played some role in New England's struggles, recording a sack, a tackle-for-loss and a QB hit on Brady. But the 42-year-old quarterback believes the Patriots' offense has plenty of room for improvement, regardless of what defense it faces.

"I wish there was one magic thing that you could do and it would just change everything, but there's not," Brady said. "It really comes down to all of us, 11 as a unit, executing well."

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady shares his side of beef with Chris Jones in Patriots-Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston