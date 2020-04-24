Tom Brady shares perfect line Chris Godwin dropped to get on QB's good side

Chris Godwin has a history with No. 12 and initially seemed reluctant to part with the jersey number he'd worn since high school.

But he's also a smart man.

That's why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver gladly switched to No. 14 last month to allow new quarterback Tom Brady to keep the number he'd literally built a brand around with the New England Patriots.

That switch is paying off for Godwin, who apparently earned brownie points from Brady for how he handled the situation.

"You know what I love about Chris?" Brady said Thursday on NFL Network's NFL Draft-a-Thon, which raised money for coronavirus relief. "He called me up and one of the best things he ever said was, 'You know what, Tom? If I was in your position and a young player had (my number), I would want them to give it to me.'

"That shows you the kind of maturity a third-year, going-into-his-fourth-year player has. And that tells me what kind of person he is, what kind of teammate he is. So I was very, very impressed by that."

Sounds like Brady has a new favorite receiver.

It also helps that Godwin has tons of talent: The 24-year-old finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,333 and along with wideout Mike Evans combined for more receiving yards than New England's top five receivers combined in 2019.

Godwin recently admitted it will be challenging for he and Brady to develop football chemistry while socially distant amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the young wideout is off to a good start on the off-field chemistry portion of the equation.

