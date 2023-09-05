Tom Brady shares when he will join Fox Sports as NFL analyst after taking 2023 season off

The 2023 NFL season will be the first time since 1999 Tom Brady will not be suiting up for a team, but you can expect to see and hear him next year.

Before the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired, he signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports to become the network's lead analyst alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. But once Brady officially retired in February, there was speculation he would immediately join Fox Sports and take the place of Greg Olsen. Instead, Brady decided to put his broadcasting duties on hold for the 2023 season and take the year off.

On his "Lets Go!" podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady indicated he is on track to be in the booth for the 2024 season.

"I was very blessed to play for as long as I did and I loved it," he said. "Now I get to see other guys do it and I also get to see football from a different perspective. I'll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career."

Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

Brady added he is excited to see how different the game will look compared to watching it as a quarterback.

"I'll be able to really watch this year with kind of a different eye," he said. "I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback. Now I see it more from broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So maybe a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing."

While there's a season until Brady makes his broadcasting debut, Burkhardt and Olsen will still serve as the No. 1 team for Fox Sports for 2023.

