Tom Brady shares update on injured elbow after 'a lot of extra treatment'

Tom Brady hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2008, and he's not about to now.

But the New England Patriots quarterback still isn't fully healthy.

Brady took a hit on his right elbow during last Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and admitted Thursday night he's spent additional time with personal trainer Alex Guerrero this week to deal with the injury.

"It's responded well," Brady told Jim Gray during his weekly interview on Westwood One. "I've gotten a lot of extra treatment with Alex, my body coach. It's been good to be out there the last couple days participating and doing everything I can do. Any time you come off a tough loss you want to get back out on the practice field to try and improve with your teammates."

Brady appeared on last week's injury report with the elbow ailment and appeared to exacerbate it against the Chiefs. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and while he participated fully Thursday, the elbow still appeared to affect him.

Tom Brady looked like he was working on getting his right elbow loose at #Patriots practice on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lc2rrpWxr1 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 12, 2019

The 42-year-old said he'll be ready to go against the Cincinnati Bengals, though.

"I'm feeling good," Brady added. "It's Week 15. Everyone is dealing with a couple bumps and bruises at this point, some worse than that. I'm very fortunate to be out there getting ready to go for a competitive game in Cincinnati on Sunday."

Brady threw for just 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Kansas City, as the Patriots' offense has scored 22 points or fewer in five consecutive games, its longest streak in the Bill Belichick era.

If anything, Patriots fans should hope for a non-competitive game in Cincinnati so Brady can limit his workload and get healthier for the playoffs.

