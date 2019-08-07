Tom Brady shares heartfelt message for ex-Patriots teammate Danny Amendola

Tom Brady and Danny Amendola no longer are teammates, but the bromance lives on.

After the Patriots wrapped up their joint practices with the Lions on Wednesday, Brady took to Instagram to shout out his former wide receiver.

"11 years @dannyamendola! So proud of you! Undrafted to Super Bowl champion and still proving them all wrong!!!"

Brady's message followed Amendola's praise for his ex-quarterback earlier in the day, when he said Brady "could play forever." The respect clearly remains strong between the duo that connected for 272 completions, 2,893 yards, and 15 touchdowns during Amendola's five-year stint in New England.

After spending 2018 in Miami, Amendola signed a one-year deal with the Lions in March. The 33-year-old tallied 59 receptions for 575 yards and a touchdown last season.

