Tom Brady shares great retort for Mike Evans over 600th TD ball

Tom Brady has a warning for Mike Evans after 600th TD ball mishap

The Tom Brady Touchdown Ball Incident has been resolved, and all parties are satisfied. Or are they?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans started the whole fiasco when he caught the 600th touchdown pass of Brady's career last Sunday and gave it away to a fan at Raymond James Stadium, unaware of its significance.

Thankfully, the fan gave the ball back with fairly little resistance, but he's since received quite the haul from both Brady and the team as a token of gratitude.

But how does Brady feel about Evans nearly losing a valuable piece of history? The Bucs quarterback made quite the threat to his wideout on SiriusXM's "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, as relayed by ESPN:

Tom Brady had jokes for Mike Evans 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0o8GMKVMT — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2021

"I might accidentally not throw you another touchdown pass all season," Brady quipped.

That'd be quite the punishment for Evans, who caught three TD balls in last weekend's rout of the Chicago Bears and is Brady's favorite red-zone target, with 20 scores in 23 games since the start of the 2020 season.

This was a historic milestone for Brady, though -- he's the first QB ever to hit the 600-touchdown mark -- so don't be surprised if he gives Evans the cold shoulder down the stretch.

Just kidding. Evans made an honest mistake (if you can even call it that) and should be seeing plenty more end zone balls from Brady, especially with touchdown threat Rob Gronkowski sidelined due to injury.

The 6-1 Bucs battle the 4-2 New Orleans Saints this weekend in an NFC South clash.