Tom Brady shares funny message from mother about ESPN's 7-hour Brady special

Plenty of Patriots fans likely tuned in to watch ESPN Sunday as the network aired a seven-hour special highlighting all of Tom Brady's incredible playoff moments with New England.

A couple of those fans reliving Brady's Patriots career were his parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady.

The 42-year-old quarterback shared a text exchange with his mother to his Instagram on Sunday. Galynn reached out to Brady to let him know they were watching the special, and she topped it off with a hilarious message.

"I think they think you retired," she wrote.

While he has enough career highlights for you to sit on your couch and watch them all day, Brady's not done just yet.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million contract with $9 million in incentives. There, he'll look to tack on another hour or two to any future specials about his illustrious NFL career.

