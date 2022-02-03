Tom Brady shares epic tribute video to his 20 years with the Patriots

Tom Brady has not forgotten about you, New England.

The former Patriots quarterback, who omitted New England from his initial retirement announcement, has showed appreciation for Patriots fans, owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick over the last few days.

Most recently, the quarterback posted a hype video, a Brady-speciality during his 22 years in the NFL. That video was specifically targeted at celebrating his time with the Patriots. He chronicled not just his massive football milestones, but also the personal and familial milestones, with the addition of new children and other elements of life beyond the field.

It’s a beautiful tribute.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022

Pretty great, right? Brady, as usual, has a terrific social media team that makes truly special content.

List