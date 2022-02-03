Tom Brady shares epic tribute video to his 20 years with the Patriots

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tom Brady has not forgotten about you, New England.

The former Patriots quarterback, who omitted New England from his initial retirement announcement, has showed appreciation for Patriots fans, owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick over the last few days.

Most recently, the quarterback posted a hype video, a Brady-speciality during his 22 years in the NFL. That video was specifically targeted at celebrating his time with the Patriots. He chronicled not just his massive football milestones, but also the personal and familial milestones, with the addition of new children and other elements of life beyond the field.

It’s a beautiful tribute.

Pretty great, right? Brady, as usual, has a terrific social media team that makes truly special content.

