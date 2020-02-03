Tom Brady shares daughter's great reaction to mysterious Super Bowl ad

Tom Brady still was very much a part of the Super Bowl LIV conversation Sunday.

The New England Patriots quarterback watched from afar as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, but Brady starred in a much-discussed Hulu commercial that revealed the origin of his cryptic tweet from earlier in the week.

The 42-year-old wrapped up the ad by saying, "I'm not going anywhere," which obviously fueled speculation that he'll re-sign with the Patriots instead of leaving in unrestricted free agency.

Brady joined Westwood One's Jim Gray at halftime Sunday to discuss the spot and shared what his daughter, Vivian, thought of seeing her dad on TV.

"It was pretty fun. I'm glad everyone enjoyed it," Brady told Gray. "My daughter loved it. When I walked in and saw her, she says to me, 'Daddy, we're not going anywhere!' And I thought it was so cute. She gave me a big hug."

... Sounds like the Bradys aren't going anywhere.

Of course, Brady's comment could just mean he's not retiring, and he has more than a month before teams can begin courting him on March 18. But it sounds like his daughter is supportive of daddy "not going anywhere."

Check out Brady's full interview with Gray here.

