Tom Brady shares advice for Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady recently shared his thoughts on New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye, a player many are viewing as the team’s next franchise quarterback.

Maye showed progress throughout the spring work at OTAs and minicamp. His strong work ethic is already making an impression on the coaching staff. However, that’s only part of what the quarterback needs to do to be successful.

Brady offered advice to the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

“I’m very fortunate to be around him, and I like him a lot. I’ve heard great things about him,” said Brady. “But, you know, his opportunity is going to be about what he makes of it and how he wants to develop it and how he wants to attack his profession like we all do. It’s not where you’re at when you’re 22. It’s who you’re around when you’re 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?”

.@TomBrady has advice for new Patriots QB Drake Maye 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vrCLnUjGJK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 14, 2024

Brady went on to become one of the most successful quarterbacks of all time. He saw what it took to get to the next level.

Will Maye be able to do the same?

Development is going to be an important piece of the puzzle. New England is hopefully off to a strong start with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt overseeing the rookie’s development. Van Pelt has a tremendous track record with quarterbacks. He recently even received praise from former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Time will tell how the actual development process goes. The Patriots can only hope that their strong start leads them in the right direction with Maye.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire