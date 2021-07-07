Tom Brady shared 3 hilarious memes after losing to Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in The Match
Tom Brady lost again on Tuesday in The Match, a celebrity and charity golf event. For the second year running, Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson. For the second year, they lost.
Last year, Brady and Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This year, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers got the W. And so, despite all the trash talking from Brady — and there was a lot — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback couldn’t help but make fun of himself on Twitter on Wednesday after the match. He posted a series of memes, riffing off that infamous photo of Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau.
Here’s a look.
Hand up… pic.twitter.com/2ys4vm6ifu
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2021
At least Brady can laugh at himself in defeat.
