It appears Tom Brady won't fight the NFL over its new helmet mandate.

But the New England Patriots quarterback also won't acquiesce quietly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady is one of several NFL veterans who will be forced to wear a new helmet this season after the league officially outlawed their old models due to safety concerns.

And after voicing his displeasure about the switch Monday, the 42-year-old used Instagram on Tuesday to take a half-veiled jab at the NFL.

Brady is used to the NFL coming after him (see: Deflategate) and apparently he sees the league insisting he swaps helmets as its latest attempt to throw him off his game after he led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title in February.

In any case, Brady seems to be adapting to the change better than Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, who reportedly threatened retirement if he couldn't wear his old helmet and filed an official grievance with the NFL, which he lost Monday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady shades NFL over helmet change rule in witty Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston