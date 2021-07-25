Tom Brady sets social media ablaze with incredible — and obviously edited — passing video

Tom Brady’s social media team deserves a raise.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set for his second training camp as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is still performing at a very high level, even at age 43.

Brady, who led the Bucs to a Super Bowl last season, set Twitter ablaze Sunday morning when he posted this video demonstrating his pinpoint accuracy.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

The video shows Brady firing three consecutive passes into a Jugs machine, which then spits the ball back to him. The third throw from Brady comes in at such a velocity that it actually knocks the machine over, causing it to fire the ball up into the air instead of back to its target.

Brady is pretty much universally considered the best quarterback of all-time, but even he can’t fit the ball into that tight of a window.

Sorry to be a buzzkill, but the video is obviously fake.

Well, it’s not fake per se. It’s the product of clever video editing via visual effects and CGI by director Ari Fararooy and Warm & Fuzzy, a Los Angeles-based creative studio. Shadow Lion, Brady’s own production company, was also involved.

Not only is the level of precision Brady needed to make those throws virtually unattainable, it’s not how a Jugs machine works. To get the Jugs machine to send the ball back your way, it needs to be loaded from the backside. Not to mention, the machine needs somebody to manually push the ball through (at least it did when I played high school football 10-plus years ago).

Not even a legend like Brady could pull that off, but that’s high-level video production and some quality acting from Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, center, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

