Tom Brady sets the NFL record for career passing yards vs. Patriots

Tom Brady made it to 80,358 passing yards at Gillette Stadium, just like everyone expected. Of course, he did it in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ uniform — which few expected until he joined the team in 2020.

Brady set a new record for career passing yards during a matchup against Bill Belichick’s Patriots on Sunday night. Brady needed just 68 yards to surpass retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brady made quick work of that total, passing Brees’ record in the first quarter. Brees, who was in attendance as an analyst, applauded Brady on the sideline.

Play paused briefly to honor Brady’s remarkable milestone, but then the quarterback and his offense got back to work.

Patriots fans, who weren’t necessarily kind to Brady all night, stopped to cheer him on after he amassed 74,571 yards with the Patriots over 20 years.

