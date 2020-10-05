Tom Brady sets iconic NFL record with Buccaneers' Week 4 win vs. Chargers

Tom Brady sets iconic NFL record with Buccaneers' win vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No player in NFL history has won more games than Tom Brady.

Literally.

The Buccaneers quarterback won his 222nd career regular season game Sunday afternoon when Tampa Bay beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 at Raymond James Stadium.

The previous record holder was one of Brady's former New England Patriots teammates, Adam Vinatieri. The longtime kicker won 221 games in 24 seasons between the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

In addition to breaking the record for career regular season victories by a player regardless of position, Brady also owns the record for the most playoff wins (30) and Super Bowl wins (six) of any player in league history.

The 43-year-old quarterback is still a top-notch player, too, so it wouldn't be surprising if he adds plenty more victories to his tally before retiring.

Brady completed 30 of 46 pass attempts for 369 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in the Bucs' win over the Chargers on Sunday.