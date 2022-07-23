Tom Brady sent Aces star Kelsey Plum an autographed jersey and her reaction was so awesome

Associated Press

Jarren Duran and the Red Sox will try to shake off what happened at Fenway Park, where Toronto went on a run rampage that included an inside-the-park grand slam thanks to Duran’s misplay and negligence. The Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in the 28-5 rout, and Raimel Tapia’s inside-the-parker accounted for four of the most unusual ones. Tapia hit a fly to center in the third inning, and Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion.