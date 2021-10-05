Tom Brady sends heartfelt messages to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Patriots fans after Bucs win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants members of the New England Patriots to know there are no hard feelings. Brady sent out heartfelt messages directed at Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Patriots fans on Tuesday.

Brady's messages come two days after the Buccaneers narrowly defeated the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football." It was the first time Brady returned to New England after leaving the organization.

Brady included his messages as part of his Instagram story, which means they delete after 24 hours. Brady said he appreciated Belichick, called Kraft "family" and thanked Patriots fans for the warm welcome.

Tom Brady posting on IG about both Belichick and Kraft. #Patriots #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/DLqTBpaOci — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 5, 2021

Brady also sent out messages of support for Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, cornerback Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater. In one of the messages, Brady called Slater, "One of the best football players I've ever shared a locker room."

Tom Brady spoke with Bill Belichick after win

Brady mostly downplayed his return to New England. Aside from telling his former teammates he wanted to "kick their butt," Brady kept things quiet ahead of the matchup with his former team.

Brady missed some early throws against the Patriots — possibly due to nerves — but managed to come away with a 19-17 win over his former team. Following the game, Belichick and Brady got together and talked for quite some time.

Brady did not reveal what they discussed, though Tuesday's messages indicate the two are on good terms.