Tom Brady is reportedly considering buying a home in the fine state of New Jersey.

The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback's residence in Brookline, Massachusetts, is listed for $39.5 million.

And, according to The New York Post, Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been house hunting in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey. Brady and Bundchen currently own a home in Tribeca, New York, but are looking at homes in surrounding suburbs, per The Post.

Brady recently agreed to a new deal with the Patriots.

He has 517 career touchdown passes, three MVP awards and, as Eagles fans might recall, a dropped pass in Super Bowl LII.



Tom Brady selling Boston area home, looking in North Jersey? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia