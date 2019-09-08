Tom Brady seems ready to win another Super Bowl with Antonio Brown in the fold on Instagram

Tom Brady has to be pretty excited about his receiving core right about now.

With Antonio Brown in the fold after he signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Saturday, the four-time All-Pro will join Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas and eventually first round pick N'Keal Harry in New England's wide receiving core.

In the aftermath of an insane afternoon, Brown posted a photo with Edelman on Instagram with the caption reading, "Let's get 7."

In the comments, you'll find Brady reacting to his top targets with two heart emojis.

The Patriots may have lost Rob Gronkowski this spring, but they've done just about as much as any team could hope in replacing a future Hall of Famer.

Patriots fans will unfortunately have to wait until Week 2 to see Brown on the field with Brady and company. He is not eligible to play in Week 1 since his signing happened so close to game day.

