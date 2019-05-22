Tom Brady seems quite pleased by Julian Edelman's contract extension originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Best friends love seeing each other succeed, and Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are no exception.

Edelman finally earned his payday Tuesday, inking a two-year extension with the New England Patriots worth $18 million with $12 million guaranteed.

Shortly after the NFL's Instagram account relayed the news, Edelman's quarterback and close pal chimed in with his stamp of approval.

Edelman's extension is good news for Brady on several fronts; the 41-year-old QB gets to keep his favorite target for two more seasons, and Edelman's deal could get the ball rolling on Brady's own extension as he enters the final year of his contract.

Brady wasn't the only Patriots player to show Edelman love, though. Defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett offered their support in the Instagram comment section, while Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller even joined the fray.

Edelman has come a long way from being an unheralded seventh-round draft pick out of Kent State, and the NFL community couldn't be happier.

