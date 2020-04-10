Tom Brady seeks to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady”

Tom Brady filed paperwork seeking to trademark “TB x TB” shortly after signing with the Buccaneers. The quarterback now seeks two other trademarks.

Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times reports that Brady also wants protection for “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady,” having filed trademarks for those phrases earlier this week.

The Dan Patrick Show came up with both (bad) puns, with Patrick and his co-hosts mentioning them on the air after Brady signed with the Bucs. Patrick is selling T-shirts featuring “Tompa Bay” on his website, which probably explains why Brady wants to trademark the phrases to be used on clothing, headgear and footwear.

“We were doing mock headlines of Brady going there, and then we joked that it was so easy,” Patrick said, via Schilken. “We threw out ‘Tompa Bay’ right away and then ‘Tampa Brady,’ and then I go, ‘Let’s make T-shirts.’”

Two others applied to trademark “Tompa Bay” before Brady, according to Schilken.

Brady’s bid to trademark “Tom Terrific” was rejected last August. Brady claimed he didn’t intend to use the phrase for marketing purposes but because he wanted to prevent others from using it in association with his name.

After ESPN wrote a story about Brady’s attempts to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” on Friday, Brady subtweeted, “I never understood why Drew [Brees] wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts. . .”

